Fencing is seen on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, one year after the Freedom Convoy protests took place, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. The Parliamentary Protective Service expects 500 people to gather this weekend to mark a year since the “Freedom Convoy” occupied downtown Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Fencing is seen on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, one year after the Freedom Convoy protests took place, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. The Parliamentary Protective Service expects 500 people to gather this weekend to mark a year since the “Freedom Convoy” occupied downtown Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Parliament Hill police estimate 500 will attend ‘Freedom Convoy’ anniversary

Public tours cancelled, agency says it will curtail some access to Parliament Hill

The Parliamentary Protective Service expects 500 people to gather this weekend to mark a year since the “Freedom Convoy” occupied downtown Ottawa.

The agency, which polices the precinct, says it will curtail some access to Parliament Hill.

The public can still use the central and east gates to access the Hill lawn, but not the gates closest to the West Block, where the Liberals are holding their caucus meeting this weekend.

The Parliamentary Protective Service says public tours have been cancelled and Ottawa Police will enforce the closure of Wellington Street to traffic.

Ottawa city council voted this week to reopen Wellington Street to cars as soon as March, after a yearlong closure.

Large trucks occupied the street for weeks last year, and were only removed after the Liberal government invoked the Emergencies Act.

Parliament Hillprotest

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pedestrian dies in apparent hit-and-run incident in Nanaimo
Next story
Anti-vaxx outburst lands ex-northwest B.C. teacher in hot water

Just Posted

A cold weather warning has been issued by Environment Canada for Vancouver Island residents. File photo
January ends with another blast of cold winter air: Environment Canada

Grace Mukadzambo is a Courtenay resident facing deportation to her native Zimbabwe. Paul Bozenich photo
Courtenay councillor fights to prevent deportation of resident

Courtenay Coun. David Frisch is on a mandated leave as he deals with a legal issue. File photo
Courtenay councillor charged with assault

“Ocean Flow” by Roy Randall is one of the pieces hanging at the Pearl Ellis Gallery for the first Members Show and Sale of the year, Jan. 31-Feb. 25. Photo supplied
Pearl Ellis Gallery in Comox hosts its first Members Show and Sale of the year