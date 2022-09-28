file photo

file photo

Parliament passes law allowing jurors to disclose information to health providers

Criminal Code will be amended in cases of medical or psychiatric treatment, therapy or counselling

Parliament has passed a new law that allows jurors to disclose information about jury proceedings to health care professionals.

The bill creates a carve-out in Canada’s strict jury secrecy rules by allowing people to seek mental health support related to their trial experience without breaking the law.

The Criminal Code will be amended so that jurors can disclose information about a trial to health care professionals who are providing medical or psychiatric treatment, therapy or counselling.

Members of Parliament unanimously passed the bill this afternoon, and it will come into force 90 days after the Governor General signs it into law.

Conservative Sen. Pierre-Hugues Boisvenu, a longtime victims’ rights advocate, introduced the bill in the Senate last November and senators passed it within two weeks.

Tory MP Michael Cooper, the bill’s sponsor in the House, said earlier this year that the bill would go a long way toward supporting juror mental health.

HealthLaw and justice

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘So much work to do’ to continue healing for North Okanagan residential school survivor
Next story
B.C. experts predicting bad flu season as people drop masks, return to travel

Just Posted

Downtown Courtenay. Black Press file photo
Off The Page: Talking municipal elections with… business leaders

Eugen and Oksana Moisieieva, along with their daughters Agnes, 6, and Amina, 4, fled Ukraine this year following Russia’s attacks. Photo by Ali Roddam
Building up and building over: how the Valley community is rising up to support a Ukrainian family

PM 2.5 concentrations are highest during the winter months and evenings. File photo
Courtenay considers ways to regulate excessive wood smoke

An Oct. 7 all candidates forum at the K’ómoks First Nation band hall, at 3330 Comox Road, Courtenay will focus on the social determinants of health. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
Comox Valley all-candidates forums will focus on social determinants of health

Pop-up banner image