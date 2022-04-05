Police car (file photo)

Penticton man crushed in large recycling truck compactor, critically injured

52-year-old was sleeping in a dumpster when he was inadvertently picked up by recycling vehicle

A 52-year-old Penticton man experiencing homelessness received life-threatening injuries after being crushed inside the compactor of a large recycling collection truck.

Penticton RCMP are currently investigating the events that took place on April 5.

At 6:05 a.m., RCMP was alerted about someone trapped in the back of a recycling truck while it was collecting recycling materials from dumpsters in the downtown core of Penticton.

The driver of the truck contacted 911 after he heard someone yelling from the back of his truck.

Police arrived a short time later and determined that a 52-year-old man appeared to have been sleeping in an unlocked recycling dumpster and the truck picked up the dumpster, dumped it into the back of the large truck and mechanically compacted the load inadvertently crushing him in the process, said police.

Emergency crews attended and were able to extract the victim and take him hospital.

He is suffering from life-threatening injuries.

“The Penticton RCMP are continuing to investigate this tragic event,” said Staff Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck.

READ ALSO: Penticton could pay $85K a year to help address homelessness

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

PentictonRCMP

Previous story
B.C. police watchdog calls for more funding to combat staffing shortage
Next story
U.S. FDA advises against eating some Baynes Sound oysters due to norovirus

Just Posted

A number of Baynes Sound oyster sites are under a recall due to a norovirus outbreak. File photo
U.S. FDA advises against eating some Baynes Sound oysters due to norovirus

B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card scanned on entry to a restaurant, a requirement since the fall of 2021. The restriction is being lifted as of April 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card no longer required as of April 8

The U-15 Comox Valley All-Stars won a tournament in Powell River over the April 1-3 weekend. Photo supplied
Comox Valley U15 all-star team wins hockey tournament in Powell River

Carly Ram (right) came home from the 2022 Canadian Cross Country Ski Championships as the national champion in the 3.3km skate and 10 km skate races. Here she is with teammate Anna Chatterton, of Campbell River. They placed 4th in the Challenge Team Sprint A relay - Under 18. Photo by Wendy Johnstone
Courtenay cross country skier brings home two gold medals from 2022 Canadian championships