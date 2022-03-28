The Malahat section of the Trans-Canada Highway on Nov. 16, 2021, following flood damage. (Courtesy BC Transportation)

The Malahat section of the Trans-Canada Highway on Nov. 16, 2021, following flood damage. (Courtesy BC Transportation)

Permanent flooding repairs expected this spring on Malahat

Traffic disruptions expected once work gets underway later this spring

The province is looking to make temporary repairs to the Malahat section of the Trans-Canada Highway a little more permanent.

Now out for tender, the project will see damage from November’s flooding permanently repaired and includes restoring approximately 50 metres of the northbound lane, north of Finlayson Arm Road, and repairing damage to existing drainage. An 80-metre retaining wall will also be replaced to secure the slope against future weather events, according to a release from the province.

The project is expected to get underway later this spring, once a contractor has been selected.

Efforts will be made to minimize traffic disruptions during peak travel times, the province stated, but traffic delays are expected throughout construction, including periods of single-lane alternating traffic and intermittent full closures. Advance notice of traffic disruptions will be provided.

Black Press Media has asked the province for an estimate on how long the project will take to complete.

READ MORE: Long-term Malahat flood repair in design stages, cost unknown: Transportation Ministry

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

malahatWest Shore

Previous story
1 person dead as thin ice at Kootenay lakes causes busy weekend for Kimberley SAR
Next story
‘She’s a rock star’: RCMP make arrest day after woman fights off abductor near B.C. park

Just Posted

The land trust photo contest celebrates the beauty and importance of nature such as this Tony Gusman photo of Comox Lake.
Comox Valley Land Trust holds its first photo contest.

Harriette Mackenzie is about to score a layup during a provincial championship game. The Comox resident plays on the VIU womens basketball team that was runner-up at the national championship final. Photo by Gibi Saini
Comox basketball star had tournament to remember

The CSRHD board is considering more health clinic grants for rural, remote and First Nations communities. Record file photo
Comox Strathcona hospital board considering rural, First Nations grants

The old food shelf, Holly’s Hamper, on Comox Avenue has been rebuilt to provide folks who need it with easy access to immediate food. Peter Sidey, the man who built the new shelf, is in red. Photo supplied
Holly’s Hamper food drop-off ini Comox gets a ‘lift’