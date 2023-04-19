Person found dead was a Maple Ridge homeless man

IHIT says Randy Semotiuk’s body was found near Golden Ears Bridge on Monday

Police have released the identity of an unhoused man from Maple Ridge who was found dead on Monday, April 17 near the Golden Ears Bridge in Pitt Meadows.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said the victim is 31-year old Randy Semotiuk of Maple Ridge.

The Ridge Meadows RCMP had been advised by a community partner that Semotiuk had not been seen for several days. As this was deemed uncharacteristic, the Ridge Meadows RCMP, who knew the individual, made patrols in an attempt to locate him. Sadly, at approximately noon, police found the man deceased in the 19800-block of Lougheed Highway, in Pitt Meadows. He was in a wooded area west of Golden Ears Bridge, near the south entrance to the Meadowtown Shopping Centre.

Injuries observed by the members led them to believe the man was the victim of a homicide, and IHIT took conduct of the investigation.

“We are at the onset of this investigation,” said Sergeant Timothy Pierotti of IHIT. “Investigators will remain in the area canvassing for witnesses and collecting evidence throughout the week, as we work to build a timeline of events that led to Mr. Semotiuk’s untimely death.”

IHIT continues to work closely in partnership with the Ridge Meadows RCMP, BC Coroners Service and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS).

Police ask that anyone with information relating to this incident contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

This is the second person found deceased in Maple Ridge so far this year. Surinderjit Singh, 55, of Maple Ridge was found on 122nd Avenue on March 4.

