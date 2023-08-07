PHOTOS: B.C. Day Parade & Nautical Days in Comox

Hundreds of onlookers lined Comox Drive’s curbsides, on Aug. 7, to watch the procession of numerous people and vehicles during the B.C. Day Parade. (Olivier Laurin / Comox Valley Record)

Hundreds of onlookers lined Comox Drive’s curbsides, on Aug. 7, to watch the procession of numerous people and vehicles during the B.C. Day Parade. (Olivier Laurin / Comox Valley Record)

Hundreds of onlookers lined Comox Drive’s curbsides, on Aug. 7, to watch the procession of numerous people and vehicles during the B.C. Day Parade. (Olivier Laurin / Comox Valley Record)

Hundreds of onlookers lined Comox Drive’s curbsides, on Aug. 7, to watch the procession of numerous people and vehicles during the B.C. Day Parade. (Olivier Laurin / Comox Valley Record)

Hundreds of onlookers lined Comox Drive’s curbsides, on Aug. 7, to watch the procession of numerous people and vehicles during the B.C. Day Parade. (Olivier Laurin / Comox Valley Record)

Hundreds of onlookers lined Comox Drive’s curbsides, on Aug. 7, to watch the procession of numerous people and vehicles during the B.C. Day Parade. (Olivier Laurin / Comox Valley Record)

Hundreds of onlookers lined Comox Drive’s curbsides, on Aug. 7, to watch the procession of numerous people and vehicles during the B.C. Day Parade. (Olivier Laurin / Comox Valley Record)

The Central Builder’s Home Hardware Build, Bail and Sail is an event where 16 duos compete by building an artisanal ship with rudimentary tools and materials. The vessels are then launched into the water for a race to the finish line. (Olivier Laurin / Comox Valley Record)

The Central Builder’s Home Hardware Build, Bail and Sail is an event where 16 duos compete by building an artisanal ship with rudimentary tools and materials. The vessels are then launched into the water for a race to the finish line. (Olivier Laurin / Comox Valley Record)

The Central Builder’s Home Hardware Build, Bail and Sail is an event where 16 duos compete by building an artisanal ship with rudimentary tools and materials. The vessels are then launched into the water for a race to the finish line. (Olivier Laurin / Comox Valley Record)

The Central Builder’s Home Hardware Build, Bail and Sail is an event where 16 duos compete by building an artisanal ship with rudimentary tools and materials. The vessels are then launched into the water for a race to the finish line. (Olivier Laurin / Comox Valley Record)

The Central Builder’s Home Hardware Build, Bail and Sail is an event where 16 duos compete by building an artisanal ship with rudimentary tools and materials. The vessels are then launched into the water for a race to the finish line. (Olivier Laurin / Comox Valley Record)

The Central Builder’s Home Hardware Build, Bail and Sail is an event where 16 duos compete by building an artisanal ship with rudimentary tools and materials. The vessels are then launched into the water for a race to the finish line. (Olivier Laurin / Comox Valley Record)

The Central Builder’s Home Hardware Build, Bail and Sail is an event where 16 duos compete by building an artisanal ship with rudimentary tools and materials. The vessels are then launched into the water for a race to the finish line. (Olivier Laurin / Comox Valley Record)

Your Legion cares. Photo by Terry Farrell/Comox Valley Record.

Courtenay-Comox MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard was all smiles at the BC Day Parade. Photo by Terry Farrell/Comox Valley Record.

Plenty of children on bikes participated in the BC Day Parade. Photo by Terry Farrell/Comox Valley Record.

The Hope Afloat dragonboat team received a lot of support from the crowd at the BC Day Parade. Photo by Terry Farrell/Comox Valley Record.

The Hope Afloat dragonboat team received a lot of support from the crowd at the BC Day Parade. Photo by Terry Farrell/Comox Valley Record.

Elvis even made an appearance at the Comox BC Day Parade. Photo by Terry Farrell/

Save Our Forests Team - Comox Valley (SOFT-CV) had one of the largest contingents at the Comox BC Day Parade, with several colourful signs and posters. Photo by Terry Farrell/