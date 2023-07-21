More than 200 people enjoyed a lively summer celebration at Berwick Comox Valley, with live music and a delightful variety of appetizers. (Olivier Laurin / Comox Valley Record)

PHOTOS: Summer celebration at Berwick Comox Valley

More than 200 people joined the event

On a warm Thursday afternoon (July 20), residents of Berwick Comox Valley, alongside their friends and family members, enjoyed a wide range of appetizers elaborated by executive chef Ian Murphy.

The invitation was also extended to people on the waiting list.

The theme of the celebration: Summer!

“We just wanted to say thanks to everyone, including the people on our waiting list, and celebrate summer,” says community relations manager Joleen Shaw.

To go along with the feast, partygoers enjoyed live music and could participate in various activities.

“We have Luke Blu Guthrie and Anela Kahiamoe playing the guitar out front,” adds Shaw. “There’s also a photo booth and we’re printing those pictures in real-time so people can take a little momentum of their day.”

More than 200 people attended the celebration.

RELATED: Berwick Comox Valley residents take a trip down memory lane with the Great A&W Root Bear


olivier.laurin@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Follow me on Twitter.

EventsFood

 

Over 200 people enjoyed a lively summer celebration at Berwick Comox Valley, with live music and a delightful variety of appetizers. (Olivier Laurin / Comox Valley Record)

Over 200 people enjoyed a lively summer celebration at Berwick Comox Valley, with live music and a delightful variety of appetizers. (Olivier Laurin / Comox Valley Record)

Berwick executive chef Ian Murphy. (Olivier Laurin / Comox Valley Record)

Berwick executive chef Ian Murphy. (Olivier Laurin / Comox Valley Record)

Over 200 people enjoyed a lively summer celebration at Berwick Comox Valley, with live music and a delightful variety of appetizers. (Olivier Laurin / Comox Valley Record)

Over 200 people enjoyed a lively summer celebration at Berwick Comox Valley, with live music and a delightful variety of appetizers. (Olivier Laurin / Comox Valley Record)

Over 200 people enjoyed a lively summer celebration at Berwick Comox Valley, with live music and a delightful variety of appetizers. (Olivier Laurin / Comox Valley Record)

Over 200 people enjoyed a lively summer celebration at Berwick Comox Valley, with live music and a delightful variety of appetizers. (Olivier Laurin / Comox Valley Record)

Over 200 people enjoyed a lively summer celebration at Berwick Comox Valley, with live music and a delightful variety of appetizers. (Olivier Laurin / Comox Valley Record)

Over 200 people enjoyed a lively summer celebration at Berwick Comox Valley, with live music and a delightful variety of appetizers. (Olivier Laurin / Comox Valley Record)

Over 200 people enjoyed a lively summer celebration at Berwick Comox Valley, with live music and a delightful variety of appetizers. (Olivier Laurin / Comox Valley Record)

Over 200 people enjoyed a lively summer celebration at Berwick Comox Valley, with live music and a delightful variety of appetizers. (Olivier Laurin / Comox Valley Record)

Previous story
B.C. wants federal clarity on the future of the Canadian Mounties
Next story
Comox Valley hero awarded with Citizen Service Award but faces an uncertain future

Just Posted

RCMP has secured contract raises with the City of Courtenay every year for nearly a decade. A city councillor said the contracts are increasingly unaffordable, but that Courtenay has no better option. (Black Press file photo)
Courtenay RCMP tee’d up for a 10th consecutive contract increase

Comox Mayor Nicole Minions (left) and Comox Fire Chief Gord Schreiner (right) awarded Junyi Liu the Citizen Service Award, on July 12, after the man saved a woman from the fire at the Comox Esso gas station on the night of May 20. (Photo from Town of Comox’s Twitter)
Comox Valley hero awarded with Citizen Service Award but faces an uncertain future

Alice Mwangi gives out kits and conducts an education session on Maasai land in Narok County, Kenya. (Photo Courtesy of Alice Mwangi)
Comox Days for Girls second annual Strawberry Tea Social upcoming

Filmmakers Lisa Molomot and Alison Mountz are coming to the COmox valley for two screenings of their award-winning documentary, Safe Haven (80 min).
Filmmakers on hand for Comox Valley screenings of war resisters documentary