PHOTOS: Summer celebration at Berwick Comox Valley

On a warm Thursday afternoon (July 20), residents of Berwick Comox Valley, alongside their friends and family members, enjoyed a wide range of appetizers elaborated by executive chef Ian Murphy.

The invitation was also extended to people on the waiting list.

The theme of the celebration: Summer!

“We just wanted to say thanks to everyone, including the people on our waiting list, and celebrate summer,” says community relations manager Joleen Shaw.

To go along with the feast, partygoers enjoyed live music and could participate in various activities.

“We have Luke Blu Guthrie and Anela Kahiamoe playing the guitar out front,” adds Shaw. “There’s also a photo booth and we’re printing those pictures in real-time so people can take a little momentum of their day.”

More than 200 people attended the celebration.

Over 200 people enjoyed a lively summer celebration at Berwick Comox Valley, with live music and a delightful variety of appetizers. (Olivier Laurin / Comox Valley Record)

