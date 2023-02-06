A photo of Coulson Aviation’s Boeing 737 Tanker 139, now named “Phoenix.” (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

A photo of Coulson Aviation’s Boeing 737 Tanker 139, now named “Phoenix.” (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Pilots survive Coulson Aviation plane crash in Australia

One of the company’s 737 FireLiners involved in accident while responding to a fire

Two pilots have survived a plane crash in Australia involving one of Coulson Aviation’s firefighting planes.

According to Coulson Group CEO Wayne Coulson, one of the company’s 737 FireLiners, Tanker 139, was involved in an accident while tasked to a fire on Monday, Feb. 6.

READ MORE: Coulson Aviation awarded new large aerial tanker contract in Australia

The aircraft had two on board at the time, but both pilots walked away from the accident.

“Our thoughts and our immediate concern is for those team members and their families,” said Coulson. “We are very grateful the two team members on Tanker 139 are safe. We are offering all the support we can to our local and international crews. We’re also grateful for the support being provided by our firefighting and aviation industry colleagues in Western Australia.”

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) confirmed that it is investigating an accident involving a 737 large air tanker in the Fitzgerald River National Park, south of Ravensthorpe, Western Australia.

“Initially, investigators will seek to interview the pilots and witnesses to understand the circumstances of the accident, and determine the accessibility of the accident site with the aim of conducting an on-site examination of the aircraft wreckage,” said the ATSB in a statement.

This is the second incident for Coulson Aviation during firefighting operations in Australia, after a C-130 heavy air tanker crashed in 2020, killing all three on board.

READ MORE: Coulson Aviation C-130 crashes in Australia, killing three on board

Tanker 139 had just been awarded the contract for Australia’s National Large Air Tanker (LAT) just last month.

Coulson Aviation is based in Port Alberni, B.C. on Vancouver Island.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coulson AviationPORT ALBERNI

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver council to review new grant proposal for enhancing mental health services
Next story
Pet owners not responsible for dinner party dog bite, B.C. Supreme Court rules

Just Posted

Lights is about a teenager living in a group home who craves to be noticed despite dealing with mental and emotional challenges. Photo submitted
Valley filmmaker chosen for inaugural Black Creators Edition Storyhive grant

Sweet SantaFe, the duo of Christine Baxter and Michel Rivero, play the Little Red Church for the Georgia Straight Jazz Society on Thursday, Feb. 9. Photo by Janice Hayward
Sweet SantaFe to play for jazz club in Comox

The Vancouver Island Symphony presents Winter Song, with artistic director candidate Cossette Justo Valdés conducting. (Stock photo)
Vancouver Island Symphony offers matinée performance in Courtenay

The abandoned Forbidden Plateau ski hill is home to the JumpCamp. Photo supplied
New photo book chronicles Forbidden Plateau freestyle camp

Pop-up banner image