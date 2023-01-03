Ami McKay, President and Principal Designer at Pure Design. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Framed! Interior Design Planning

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

On this edition of ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’, Interior Design choices impact all facets of homebuilding. More than just surface material, Ami McKay, President and Principal Designer at Pure Design, frames her home design journey with wisdom, insight and finding that golden thread.

Co-hosts Jennifer Lee Gunson and Michael Freedman, offer engaging conversations and insight into HAVAN members, passionate about homeowners protecting one of life’s greatest investments – your home.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC and Rami Films.

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
2022 Comox Valley Year In Review

Just Posted

Fropm left, Comox Valley Child Development Association executive director, Cindy Xavier, telethon chair Pam Crowe, and CVCDA president Diane Daigle, celebrate another successful telethon. Photo by Terry Farrell
2022 Comox Valley Year In Review

Courtenay Mayor Bob Wells receives a kiss from his wife Michelle after hearing the election results, Oct. 15 at the Filberg Centre. Wells was elected to his second term as mayor.
2022 Comox Valley Year In Review: October

Cumberland Mayor Leslie Baird, left, presented Gwyn Sproule with the Freedom of the Village at a special council meeting.
2022 Comox Valley Year In Review: September

The 5th Street Bridge under construction. Scott Stanfield photo
Comox Valley Year in Review: August