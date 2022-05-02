Arrowsmith Search and Rescue search manager Nick Rivers, left, and Maureen LaFleche, a hiker who was rescued after a harrowing fall in May of 2021. (Peter McCully photo)

PODCAST: Island hiker recalls her ‘life-saving’ rescue by Search and Rescue crews

PQBeat: Parksville woman recovering well after sustaining serious injuries in fall

For our latest installment (click the arrow on the above photo to listen), PQB News/Vancouver Island Daily editor Philip Wolf talks with Maureen LaFleche, a hiker who was rescued on May 2, 2021 by Arrowsmith Search and Rescue crews after a harrowing fall; and Nick Rivers, ASAR search manager, part of the crew involved in the rescue.

