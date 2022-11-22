The Burden Family. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: The Burden family reveal their finance strategies for their real time reno

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

On this edition of ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’, now that the project is complete and the Burdens have moved back upstairs, they realize the basement has been trashed.

Are they ready emotionally and financially to tackle another renovation in the basement? Tune in with host Jennifer-Lee Gunson and special guest Alisa Aragon-Lloyd, mortgage broker specialist, as they explore the Burdens’ financial strategies and future options.

“The one thing we didn’t mention is now we have to furnish our space,” said homeowner Justin Burden. “So, a lot of funds have been going towards purchasing a dining table, a sofa, a kitchen table and chairs and I had no idea the cost associated with all these things.”

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Ethical Floors, Rami Films, and jPod productions

Black PressBritish ColumbiaCommunityPodcastsTrending Now

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Living wage takes significant hike in Comox Valley
Next story
Male suspect in Prince Rupert shooting dies in hospital

Just Posted

Desmond Day Larson on the set of his YouTube show, Mr. Day. Photo by Terry Farrell
Courtenay singer/songwriter creates children’s YouTube show

The Everybody Deserves A Smile campaign is underway for the 2022 Christmas season. Photo supplied
Comox Valley’s Everybody Deserves A Smile campaign up and running for 2022

Sue Pyper and Mary Murphy promise to leave all reindeer at home, but they will have a quality herd of other fine arts and craft products, including Murphy’s Oola Body Care line, and Pyper’s gift cards and art creations, at the Dove Creek Holiday Faire. Photo provided
Small-scale artisan fair returns to Dove Creek Hall

The D. Blinzinger Collective plays the Flying Canoe on Thursday, Nov. 24. Photo supplied
Dave Blinziger Collective performs for Comox Valley jazz fans