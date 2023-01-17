Graeme Huguet, owner of My House Design/Build Team. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: The pre-construction planning stage

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Graeme Huguet, owner of My House Design/Build Team keeps the conversation real when discussing the construction phase. Realistic timelines, building permits, inspections, anticipating interruptions – a discussion, on the level.

Cohosts Jennifer Lee Gunson and Michael Freedman, offer engaging conversations and insight into HAVAN members, passionate about homeowners protecting one of life’s greatest investments – your home.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC and Rami Films.

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

K’ómoks First Nation welcomes brand new Chief and council
A whistle, a watch and DNA identify B.C. soldier 106 years after death in France

New K’ómoks First Nation Chief and Council from left to right: Councillor Coral Mackay, Councillor Susan Savoie, Chief Councillor Ken Price, and Councillor Candace Newman.
K’ómoks First Nation welcomes brand new Chief and council

An aerial view of the annual herring spawn in the Salish Sea. Black Press file photo
Concerns resurface as roe herring fishery approaches in Strait of Georgia

(Arden Gill/Shawnigan Lake School photo)
Island hockey star golden with U18 Team Canada

The annual antler measure takes place at the Courtenay and District Fish and Game clubhouse on Jan. 21. Photo supplied
Courtenay Fish & Game antler measure coming up