John McKinley and Philip Wolf. (Black Press Media photo)

PODCAST: What would you do as GM of the Vancouver Canucks?

NHL UPDATE: Black Press insiders McKinley, Wolf offer thoughts on surprise teams, top rookies

You will find Today in B.C. podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

More NHL Report podcasts can be found here.

Black Press Media digital teamer and Vancouver Island Free Daily content editor John McKinley joins VIFD/PQB News editor Philip Wolf for our latest NHL Update.

Discussion includes possible moves for the Vancouver Canucks, surprise teams so far in the 2022-23 NHL season, top rookies, the winning culture for the Boston Bruins and more.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS: Contact John McKinley or Philip Wolf.

LISTEN: How long will Bruce Boudreau be coach of the Vancouver Canucks?

LISTEN: Black Press insiders McKinley, Wolf preview 2022 NHL season

fb

Breaking NewsCanucksNHLPodcasts

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Protesters clash with attendee at Kelowna drag show; police investigating
Next story
Katrina Chen exits B.C. cabinet, citing ‘long-standing trauma,’ gender-based violence

Just Posted

Morrison Creek. Photo by Jim Palmer, Morrison Creek Streamkeepers
Morrison Creek conservation campaign nearing its fundraising target

Dripside Customs has teamed up with Comox Valley Dodge and are giving away a 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander, to a lucky local on Dec. 16. Photo supplied
Comox company giving away a car for Christmas

Chantal Stefan initiated the Everybody Deserves a Smile (EDAS) project that has touched thousands of people. Photo supplied
Comox Valley school teacher honoured for dedication to service

Kelly Favro, a 39-year-old Victoria mother went to the provincial supreme court to get her publication ban lifted. (Courtesy of Kelly Favro)
Vancouver Island women push to end court-ordered silence of sexual assault victims