Police arrest 2 after lengthy hostage-taking disrupts quiet Saanich neighbourhood

Neighbours of the Vincent street home were evacuated, reported two loud bangs during operation

Two men were arrested after a lengthy police standoff involving guns and hostages shattered the peace in a quiet Saanich neighbourhood Wednesday.

At least a dozen fully-armoured officers could be seen on Vincent Avenue throughout the afternoon starting shortly before 1 p.m. Saanich Police Department learned two people were being held against their will on Vincent Avenue’s 300-block. In the suspected residence, two were known to be in possession of guns.

Saanich police officers evacuated homes neighbouring the residence after arriving. Following assistance from the Greater Victoria Emergency Response team and negotiations with suspects over loudspeakers, two men surrendered to police around 8 p.m. Neighbours also reported two loud bangs at the scene.

Police said the 31- and 50-year-olds arrested are well-known to them.

“One of the men had eight outstanding warrants for violent offences and was in possession of a loaded firearm, contrary to court conditions. We are very satisfied to have made the arrest of both men, who were clearly a danger to the public,” Saanich PD said in a press release.

The pair face several charges related to weapons possession, forcible confinement and breach of court orders.

The two hostages were taken into police custody without injury. Guns, including an unregistered 9mm pistol, were taken from inside the home.

