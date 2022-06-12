Police respond to an incident on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Saturday, June 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Police respond to an incident on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Saturday, June 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Police identify persons of interest but no threat as Parliament Hill probe continues

Police evacuated Parliament, closed surrounding streets Saturday

Ottawa Police said they identified two persons of interest but no public safety concerns as they continued to investigate an incident that briefly led to the evacuation of Parliament Hill.

Police said in a news release that they received information Saturday about a potential threat near the parliamentary precinct, prompting them to close some surrounding streets to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

They have not disclosed the nature of the threat.

The Parliamentary Protective Service also ordered an evacuation of Parliament Hill, issuing an alert to all Parliamentarians and staff and noting all buildings in the precinct were to be under shelter-in-place orders until further notice.

Later in the afternoon, police tweeted the area was open again to the public.

The force said in the release it had not identified a public safety threat stemming from the incident, but said it identified two people and two vehicles of interest, and that they were still investigating.

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: One dead, two injured after explosion, fire in downtown Vancouver hotel: officials

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadaPolice

Previous story
Rebuild of Lytton, B.C., after devastating wildfire to begin by September: minister
Next story
#ChurchToo revelations growing, years after movement began

Just Posted

The plaque for former City of Courtenay employee Randy Wiwchar was unveiled Saturday morning at the plaza renamed in his memory. Photo by Mike Chouinard
City of Courtenays honours late employee with plaza renaming ceremony

Fred Penner is one of the musical artists playing at the Courtenay Canada Day celebrations. (Photo by Tyler Anderson)
Fred Penner, George Leach among Canada Day performers

Newfoundland artist Marlene Creates (left) is installing her new exhibition at the Comox Valley Art Gallery. The exhibition runs from June 15 to Sept. 10, with the opening event set for June 16 at 7 p.m. Photo supplied
Comox Valley Art Gallery welcomes new exhibit by Newfoundland artist Marlene Creates

The Merville Grand Mothers are asking the community for donations of quality fabric and quilting material, so they can create wuilts for their September fundraiser. Photo supplied
Merville Grand Mothers looking for quilt material