UPDATE: Ferries delayed, cancelled today after last night’s police search for passenger

Sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen and Duke Point, and Tsawwassen and Southern Gulf Islands are expected to be delayed Aug. 26 after a police incident on board a ferry the day before. (Black Press Media file photo)

A missing ferry passenger led to a police search, the delays meant a long night for ferry workers, and as a result, today’s sailings are being impacted.

BC Ferries warned drivers there’s a backlog of traffic at its Tsawwassen terminal on Friday, Aug. 26, because of a police incident the night before on the Coastal Inspiration sailing from Tsawwassen to Nanaimo’s Duke Point.

RCMP were alerted about 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, after ferries staff expressed concern about several people in a vehicle causing a disturbance, said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson.

Officers were able to locate one man, who was arrested for public intoxication, but were unable to locate the registered owner and driver of the vehicle. Police reviewed surveillance footage provided by BC Ferries and it appears the missing man may have walked off the ferry when it returned to Duke Point terminal and left in a taxi, a Nanaimo RCMP press release stated, and investigators are following up.

Once the man who was arrested is sober, he will be interviewed, police say. Further, there is no evidence suggesting there was any foul play at this point, and as such, the case is being treated as a missing person’s file.

“We know that it caused a lot of concern for the people on the ferry when they see police and we were searching the ferry … but our job is just to find that person,” O’Brien said.

BC Ferries cancelled numerous sailings on Friday, Aug. 26 because of the impacts on crewing from the longer-than-anticipated late shift.

“Due to the incident, our crews worked excessive hours and have been stood down to ensure they are provided with the required amount of rest,” noted a service notice from the ferry company.

Today’s 10:15 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. sailings in both directions between Tsawwassen and Duke Point are expected to sail with significant delays, but the 3:15 p.m., 5:45 p.m., 8:15 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. sailings in both directions have been cancelled.

