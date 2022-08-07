UPDATE: Police incident at Cumberland residence ends with suspect in custody

Neighbour says home in 2600-block of Rydal Avenue rented by young family

Police are on scene at a resident in the 2600-block of Rydal Avenue in Cumberland Sunday (Aug. 7). People are asked to avoid the area. (Terry Farrell/News Staff) Police escort the handcuffed suspect from his home, after using tear gas to flush him out of the house, putting an end to a 6-hour standoff in Cumberland. Photo by Terry Farrell

Police took one person into custody Sunday (Aug. 7) afternoon, after an hours-long standoff at a Cumberland residence.

Comox Valley RCMP first notified the public of a police incident in the 2600-block if Rydal Avenue at about 9:30 a.m., but neighbours in the area said they were told to vacate their homes as early as 7:15 a.m.

Allan Beattie shares a back fence with the home that was under investigation. He told the Comox Valley Record a young family with two daughters has rented the home in question for about the last five years. The father is a carpenter who recently helped Beattie with fixing a fence post.

Standing near the ongoing incident shortly before 11 a.m., Beattie said he had no idea what could be going on.

“We don’t know them well enough.”

He did hear a commotion at the house earlier in the morning, though.

“There was shouting earlier on.”

Another witness at the scene said the suspect was alone in the house. At 1:45 p.m., the police used a flashbang and tear gas to flush the suspect out of his house. The suspect was then handcuffed and taken into custody.

Black Press has reached out to the RCMP for more details.

This is an evolving story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Comox Valley RCMP are asking residents to avoid the 2600-block of Rydal Avenue in Cumberland for an ongoing police incident at a residence in the area. The incident is confined to this residence and the general public is not considered to be at risk. — Comox Valley RCMP (@comoxvalleyrcmp) August 7, 2022

