Police investigating suspicious male in Comox

He approached several school-aged children, asking them questions of a personal nature

Comox Valley RCMP is investigating following a report of a suspicious male in Comox who approached several school-aged children, asking them questions of a personal nature.

“The man was quickly identified thanks to quick reporting and valuable partnerships within our community,” said Const. Monika Terragni, media relations officer for the Comox Valley RCMP.

“This is an opportunity for caregivers to talk to the children in their care about strangers they may encounter when they’re out in the community on their own.”

The behaviour exhibited by this man is concerning, added police, however, there is no evidence at this time to indicate he has committed a criminal offence. Terragni added it is important for students and parents to report any suspicious activities immediately to the RCMP.

Police are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321.



