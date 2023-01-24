A TTC worker is shown in a bus while on shift in Toronto on April 23, 2020. Police continue to investigate after up to 15 youth allegedly attacked two Toronto Transit Commission workers on a bus. Toronto police say officers responded to the area of Kennedy Road and Merrian Road in the city’s east end Monday afternoon where a group of 10 to 15 youths, all male, allegedly assaulted two TTC employees.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A TTC worker is shown in a bus while on shift in Toronto on April 23, 2020. Police continue to investigate after up to 15 youth allegedly attacked two Toronto Transit Commission workers on a bus. Toronto police say officers responded to the area of Kennedy Road and Merrian Road in the city’s east end Monday afternoon where a group of 10 to 15 youths, all male, allegedly assaulted two TTC employees.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Police look for up to 15 young men after alleged swarming of Toronto transit workers

Police search for suspects describe workers’ injuries as minor

Police are investigating after up to 15 youth allegedly attacked two Toronto Transit Commission workers on a bus.

Toronto police say officers responded to an area in the city’s east end Monday afternoon where a group of 10 to 15 youths, all male, allegedly assaulted two TTC employees.

Police described the injuries as minor, noting the initial report noted no obvious signs of injury.

The TTC called the attack a “despicable” swarming and assault.

Police say no arrests had been made as of Tuesday and no suspect descriptions have been released.

The investigation comes days after police say a TTC bus driver was shot with a BB gun while waiting to take over a bus on Saturday evening.

RELATED: Vancouver police seek witnesses after ‘violent swarming’ in downtown park

Crime

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. Greens appoint former children’s surgeon Sanjiv Gandhi as 2nd deputy leader
Next story
Appeal for ‘revolutionary’ change voiced at B.C.’s latest reconciliation awards

Just Posted

The Washington Park Medical Clinic at the Superstore plaza in Courtenay is set to close April 28, 2023. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Courtenay walk-in clinic set to close in the spring

A varied thrush dines on a berry. An influx of the birds this winter has resulted in more patients at the MARS wildlife hospital. Photo by James MacKenzie
MARS Moment: Varied thrush irruption means more birds at Merville’s MARS hospital

Doug Cox is the co-chair of the steering committee for the contemporary roots and traditional roots categories for the 2023 Juno Awards. The finalists for all 47 categories will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Photo by Terry Farrell
Juno committee co-chair one of many hats worn by Comox Valley’s Doug Cox

Campbell River food bank volunteer Bob Naylor helps federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh fill a bag of food for a food bank client during Singh’s visit to Campbell River on Jan. 23. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Federal NDP leader visits Campbell River to discuss affordability, housing and food security