Police seek help locating missing Duncan teen

Caiden Morris, 14, was reported missing in the Duncan area on July 29. (Submitted photo)Caiden Morris, 14, was reported missing in the Duncan area on July 29. (Submitted photo)
Caiden Morris, 14, was reported missing in the Duncan area on July 29. (Submitted photo)Caiden Morris, 14, was reported missing in the Duncan area on July 29. (Submitted photo)

The RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Caiden Morris, 14, who was reported missing on July 29.

Morris was last seen at the intersection of Coronation Avenue and the Trans-Canada Highway in Duncan.

He is described as Caucasian, 5 foot 6 inches, medium build and with medium-length brown hair.

Morris was last seen wearing grey camouflage sweatpants, a blue shirt bearing the phrase “Best Dad in the Galaxy” and grey Nike shoes.

He is known to wander around North Cowichan and Duncan, but it is unusual for him to be away from home for so long.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Caiden Morris is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

missing person

Previous story
2 years after Kelowna deadly crane collapse, B.C. considers safety improvements
Next story
August can be the most challenging month for B.C. wildfires, says Ma

Just Posted

The Comox Valley Food Bank has moved to 1255 McPhee Avenue in Courtenay - just two doors down from its previous location. Photo by Terry Farrell
Comox Valley Food Bank invites everyone to its first Open House

Courtenay fire attends a home on Arrowsmith Avenue in the morning of Aug 2. (Connor McDowell/Comox Valley Record)
Fire burns a Courtenay home, sending family out early Wednesday

Under Stage 3 water restrictions, residents are allowed to water trees, shrubs, flowers, and vegetables only if watering is done by a hand-held container, a hand-held hose with an automatic shut-off nozzle, micro-irrigation or drip-irrigation systems. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
Royston, Black Creek-Oyster Bay Stage 3 water restrictions effective Aug. 3

“Lonely Tree” by Miriam Meyers is one of the pieces on exhibit at Pearl Ellis Gallery in Comox, Aug. 1-26. Photo submitted
Pair of artists share spotlight at Pearl Ellis Gallery exhibit in Comox