UPDATE: Missing Strathcona Park hiker found

Was believed to be hiking Flower Ridge of the Westmin Road

Jesse Bachmeier was believed to be hiking in the Flower Ridge area of Strathcona Park off of Westmin Road and has not been heard from since Aug. 16. If you have seen Bachmeier or have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Campbell River RCMP immediately at 250-286-6221. Photo contrivuted

UPDATE: Campbell River RCMP stated “Campbell River RCMP are pleased to announce that the male initially reported missing on Aug. 18 has been located and is safe.

“Police would like to thank the community for their concern and help.”

The Campbell River RCMP were seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 32-year-old Campbell River man, Jesse Bachmeier.

Bachmeier was believed to be hiking in the Flower Ridge area of Strathcona Park off Westmin Road and had not been heard from since Aug. 16.

Campbell RiverSearch and RescueStrathcona Park