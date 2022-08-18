Jesse Bachmeier was believed to be hiking in the Flower Ridge area of Strathcona Park off of Westmin Road and has not been heard from since Aug. 16. If you have seen Bachmeier or have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Campbell River RCMP immediately at 250-286-6221. Photo contrivuted

Jesse Bachmeier was believed to be hiking in the Flower Ridge area of Strathcona Park off of Westmin Road and has not been heard from since Aug. 16. If you have seen Bachmeier or have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Campbell River RCMP immediately at 250-286-6221. Photo contrivuted

UPDATE: Missing Strathcona Park hiker found

Was believed to be hiking Flower Ridge of the Westmin Road

UPDATE: Campbell River RCMP stated “Campbell River RCMP are pleased to announce that the male initially reported missing on Aug. 18 has been located and is safe.

“Police would like to thank the community for their concern and help.”

The Campbell River RCMP were seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 32-year-old Campbell River man, Jesse Bachmeier.

Bachmeier was believed to be hiking in the Flower Ridge area of Strathcona Park off Westmin Road and had not been heard from since Aug. 16.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverSearch and RescueStrathcona Park

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad booted from B.C. Liberal caucus for questioning climate change
Next story
Valley student receives Record bursary

Just Posted

The BC Coroners Service says the number of deaths due to toxic drugs between January and June of this year is the highest ever in B.C. File photo
International Awareness Day to shed light on toxic drug crisis

Many crops in the Comox Valley like peppers and tomatoes got late starts because of the cold spring. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Comox Valley Farmers find 2022 has been on the cold side

Cumberland Wild organizers Benjamin Howells and Vig Shulman of the Big Timeout fame have opted for a smaller footprint with a three-part concert series spanning two days and one night. Photo by Colin Smith
Getting wild in Cumberland

A drawing shows the current approved design on the left and the proposed revisions. Image, Studio 531 Architects Inc.
Heritage committee reviews Cumberland Hotel site plan changes