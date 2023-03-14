Police seeking help in Mount Washington theft

The Comox Valley RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a theft on Mount Washington in February. Photo by Comox Valley RCMP

The Comox Valley RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a theft on Mount Washington in February.

On Feb. 9, surveillance footage from the resort showed two suspects walking up to the board rack and taking two snowboards. A suspect in a blue jacket dropped the board he was holding but a suspect dressed in black clothing left with a snowboard that police noted did not belong to him.

“If you know either of these men or the whereabouts of the stolen snowboard, please give us a call,” said Const. Monika Terragni, media relations officer with the Comox Valley RCMP.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321 and refer to file 2023-2129.



