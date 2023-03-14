The Comox Valley RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a theft on Mount Washington in February. Photo by Comox Valley RCMP

Police seeking help in Mount Washington theft

Snowboard stolen in February

The Comox Valley RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a theft on Mount Washington in February.

On Feb. 9, surveillance footage from the resort showed two suspects walking up to the board rack and taking two snowboards. A suspect in a blue jacket dropped the board he was holding but a suspect dressed in black clothing left with a snowboard that police noted did not belong to him.

“If you know either of these men or the whereabouts of the stolen snowboard, please give us a call,” said Const. Monika Terragni, media relations officer with the Comox Valley RCMP.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321 and refer to file 2023-2129.


