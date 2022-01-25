Environment Canada is warning of dense fog throughout Vancouver Island Jan. 25. (Black Press Media file photo)

Environment Canada is warning of dense fog throughout Vancouver Island Jan. 25. (Black Press Media file photo)

Poor visibility expected across Vancouver Island as fog advisory extended

Areas of dense fog will lift by Tuesday afternoon, Environment Canada says

A dense fog advisory issued by Environment Canada for Vancouver Island Monday morning has been extended into Tuesday.

The weather agency is again warning drivers, cyclists and pedestrians to take extra care as they travel throughout the day.

“Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero,” it said. “If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

For people travelling through mountainous areas of the Island, Environment Canada added that weather can change quickly and cause sudden hazardous driving conditions.

The fog is expected to last throughout the morning and into early afternoon Tuesday.

READ ALSO: RCMP searching for missing father and daughter in possible custody dispute

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Environment Canada weatherGreater Victoria

Previous story
Island motorsports track expected to appeal rejected expansion plan to Supreme Court
Next story
Biden caught on hot mic swearing at Fox News reporter

Just Posted

A young new Canadian holds a flag as she takes part in a citizenship ceremony on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Filmed conversations with newcomers highlight cultural diversity in the Valley

Kindergarten registration is starting. Black Press file photo
Kindergarten registration opens for coming school year in Comox Valley

Environment Canada is warning of dense fog throughout Vancouver Island Jan. 25. (Black Press Media file photo)
Poor visibility expected across Vancouver Island as fog advisory extended

Tools of the trade: Crushed painkiller pills with open bottle, aluminum foil, spoon, lighter and syringe. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
SCARED STRAIGHT: Overdose episode turns a Courtenay man’s life around