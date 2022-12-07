Port Alberni RCMP searching for missing 13-year-old girl

Alexis Huttunen last seen by her family on morning of Dec. 7, 2022

Port Alberni RCMP are trying to locate 13-year-old Alexis Huttunen. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Port Alberni RCMP are trying to locate 13-year-old Alexis Huttunen. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Port Alberni RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

According to RCMP, Alexis Huttunen was last seen by her family on the morning of Dec. 7, 2022 when she boarded the bus to school. Police have been unable to confirm if Huttunen made it to class.

Huttunen is described as 157 cm (5’2”) with a petite build and dark hair. She was last seen wearing a pink raincoat, dark-coloured leggings and a navy blue backpack with pink flowers on it.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Huttunen is asked to call the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.

missing personPORT ALBERNI

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. teacher who showed R-rated film to Grade 2s suspended 1 day
Next story
Who should be teaching kids what not to do on social media? Coaches, teachers, parents

Just Posted

Dripside Customs has teamed up with Comox Valley Dodge and are giving away a 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander, to a lucky local on Dec. 16. Photo supplied
Comox company giving away a car for Christmas

Chantal Stefan initiated the Everybody Deserves a Smile (EDAS) project that has touched thousands of people. Photo supplied
Comox Valley school teacher honoured for dedication to service

Kelly Favro, a 39-year-old Victoria mother went to the provincial supreme court to get her publication ban lifted. (Courtesy of Kelly Favro)
Vancouver Island women push to end court-ordered silence of sexual assault victims

The Point Holmes Wild Swimming Society has grown quickly in the last couple of years. Photo by Glenn Naylor
Trio Takes: One swim away from a good mood