Paul Willie, a Port Hardy local who was travelling when he won a casino jackpot on BCLC’s PlayNow.com, took home a prize of $588,376.64. (Submitted photo)

Paul Willie, a Port Hardy local who was travelling when he won a casino jackpot on BCLC’s PlayNow.com, took home a prize of $588,376.64. (Submitted photo)

Port Hardy local wins $588k casino jackpot while travelling Vancouver Island

Paul Willie took home a prize of $588,376.64 while spending the night in Nanaimo

Most people heading out on a road trip hope it will be free of unexpected incidents, but this unexpected incident was definitely one to celebrate.

Paul Willie, a Port Hardy local who was travelling when he won a casino jackpot on BCLC’s PlayNow.com, took home a prize of $588,376.64.

Spending the night at a hotel in Nanaimo, Willie decided to play a slots game on BCLC’s PlayNow.com, which offers a convenient mobile casino experience. When the game indicated he’d triggered a jackpot win, Willie couldn’t believe his eyes.

“I wasn’t quite sure what to think. I pressed the screen off and on again,” Willie laughed. “I thought it was a hoax!”

Once the win was verified, Willie reached out to his family to tell them the story. “I was most excited to share the news with my children,” Willie said.

What’s next for Willie? Planning to buy a new vehicle with his prize money, and it sounds like he’ll be hitting the road again.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

gamblinglottery

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Daughters say escaped inmate guilty verdict won’t bring murdered B.C. father back
Next story
Island Health starts up text alert service to spread word about overdose advisories

Just Posted

From left to right: paramedic MJ Brownlee presented Greg and Tina Valliere and Greg Slobodin with the Vital Link Award at the Denman Island paramedic station Dec. 13 during a special award ceremony. Photo by Erin Haluscchak
Trio honoured for emergency roadside rescue on Denman Island

The Comox Valley Airport (YQQ). Black Press file photo
Comox Valley Airport offers tips for holiday travel

The Community Justice Centre welcomes Timothy Ray (left) as the new president of the board, and Karen McKinnon as its new its new managing director. Saying goodbye after 27 years at the centre is chief administrator Bruce Curtis, who is retiring. Photos supplied
Changes at the top of Comox Valley’s Community Justice Centre

Comox Valley chiropractor Derek Vinge accompanied the Cycling Canada team to France last summer. Photo submitted
Trio Takes: Finding the right gear for others

Pop-up banner image