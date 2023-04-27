5th Street between Cliffe and England avenues, as well as a section of Duncan Avenue between the alleyways on the north and south sides of 5th Street, will be closed to vehicle traffic this Friday, April 28 from 6 a.m. until around 1 p.m.

Portion of Fifth Street in Courtenay to be closed for paving Friday morning

Commuters, please note there will be a major road closure expected in the downtown core for several hours this Friday morning (April 28) for a paving project, weather permitting.

Traffic will be detoured via posted side streets, and there will be no parking in the work zone during construction. Traffic control personnel will be on hand to assist pedestrians, cyclists, and emergency vehicles through the work zone.

All commuters are asked to please obey traffic control personnel and posted signage. Thank you for your understanding during this work.

