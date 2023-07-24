(File photo)

(File photo)

Probe underway after injury found as man released from Parksville police custody

IIO investigation launched after man was arrested, taken to Oceanside RCMP cells on July 18

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC is investigating an incident in Parksville involving the RCMP and a person who sustained serious injuries.

The RCMP informed the IIO that on the evening of July 18, 2023, police responded to calls of a man allegedly causing a disturbance in the 100-block of Island Highway West. Police arrested the man and lodged him in cells at the Oceanside RCMP detachment, according to a press release.

When the man was being released the following morning, July 19, officers noted he appeared unwell. The Emergency Health Services (EHS) was contacted and transported the man to a hospital for treatment. He was found to have suffered a serious injury.

The IIO was notified of the incident on July 20, when police became aware of the man’s serious condition. Initial investigative steps will seek to confirm when and how the man sustained his injury, and if police played any role in his current condition.

The IIO is asking any person with relevant information or video footage of the incident to please contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

The IIO is the Independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

— NEWS Staff

