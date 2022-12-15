Hossein Reyhani at the B.C. legislature on Thursday, Dec. 15 in support of anti-government protests in Iran. He hopes to interact with lawmakers to pass them information and a list of requests on behalf of Iranian-Canadians that will further support the protests that are working to change the way Iran is governed. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)

Hossein Reyhani at the B.C. legislature on Thursday, Dec. 15 in support of anti-government protests in Iran. He hopes to interact with lawmakers to pass them information and a list of requests on behalf of Iranian-Canadians that will further support the protests that are working to change the way Iran is governed. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)

Protesters call for action on Iran with hunger strike at the B.C. legislature

The ongoing protests are in response to government killings of women and protesters in Iran

Protesters are fighting the Iran government by staging a sit-in and hunger strike at the B.C. legislature.

As Christmas lights drape the B.C. legislature building and trees on the grounds, bringing light to Victoria, a much darker situation is at play for millions of people in Iran.

Hossein Reyhani is just one of the Iranian Canadians attempting to bring awareness to the tragedies and acts of violence committed against women, journalists and protesters in Iran by the Islamic Republic.

READ MORE: Iranians in Victoria rally against government killings, in support of women

In the more than three months that have passed since the killing of Mahsa Amini sparked global outrage, Reyhani said at least 450 people have been killed by the Islamic Regime, with countless others arrested.

“More than 11 per cent of those killed were children,” Reyhani told the Victoria News. “During this time, the Islamic Regime committed every known human rights violation against Iranians. Torture, sexual assault, corpse theft, kidnapping, and execution are only a few of the inhumane actions of this criminal sect.”

Over the past few months, the Greater Victoria area has seen many protests in support of the anti-government protests and over that time have locals have coordinated with other protests groups around the world to collaborate on a handful of actions they would like to see.

“We Iranians on Vancouver Island attempted to echo the message of Iranian brave-hearts during this time by organizing a variety of protest activities, most of which were coordinated with protests in other parts of the world,” Reyhani said. “We will now take a further step and sit in the grounds of the British Columbia Parliament to reiterate the significance of supporting the Iranian protest movement.”

READ ALSO: Protesters in downtown Victoria show solidarity with Iranian women and others protesting Mullahs

In addition to staging the sit-in, Reyhani and others will also take part in a hunger strike from Dec. 15 at 8:30 a.m. until Dec. 16 around 4:30 p.m., in the hopes of spreading the message of the dire situation befalling Iranians. During this time, he and others will only consume water as they sit outside, with lows of 1C expected.

Staging this protest on the grounds of the B.C. legislature will not only provide the protesters with visibility, but also proximity to lawmakers. Reyhani has a list of requests that Iranians supporting the movement want to see on behalf of the Canadian government, including a meeting with parliamentary representatives so his group can show the details of what is happening inside Iran.

Among other requests, Reyhani and others want to see new laws supporting the Iranian-Canadian community, including applying pressure to allies to work together in order to remove the Islamic Republic’s ambassadors and high-ranking officials, end negotiations related to the Iranian Nuclear deal and support a regime change in Iran.

READ ALSO: University of Victoria students join global rally to amplify the voice of Iranians

@HLFerguson
hollie.ferguson@vicnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureIranprotest

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Facebook intimidating Canadians with threats to pull news from platform: Ottawa
Next story
Extreme cold headed to northern B.C.

Just Posted

The rental housing crisis can be especially tough on seniors. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
Seniors can easily become victims of rental housing crisis

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds team just released their initial air show schedule for 2023. (Canadian Forces Snowbirds photo)
Snowbirds release 2023 show schedule, set to return to Comox for spring training

A car was destroyed on Dove Creek Road Saturday afternoon when it caught fire. Photo by Claudia Harper
Fire destroys car on Dove Creek Road

From left to right: paramedic MJ Brownlee presented Greg and Tina Valliere and Greg Slobodin with the Vital Link Award at the Denman Island paramedic station Dec. 13 during a special award ceremony. Photo by Erin Haluscchak
Trio honoured for emergency roadside rescue on Denman Island

Pop-up banner image