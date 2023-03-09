Province announces $7.6-plus million funding for Courtenay

The Province of B.C. will deliver over $7.6 million in new funding to the City of Courtenay this spring through the Growing Communities Fund.

As announced March 3, the fund is the single-largest investment in communities in B.C.’s history, with a one-time total of $1 billion in grants to all 188 B.C. municipalities and regional districts to address the needs of their growing communities. Funding amounts for local governments were calculated using a formula that reflects population size and growth.

Courtenay Mayor Bob Wells said the funding announcement comes as Courtenay is preparing its 2023 budget and five-year financial plan. “This is great timing, and the funding will create new opportunities for the city to put much-needed provincial dollars towards our growth-driven infrastructure needs,” said Wells. “We’ve done a lot of heavy lifting in recent years on major projects like the Greenwood Trunk and the 5th Street Bridge, and I’m so pleased this new funding will allow us to further advance priorities for infrastructure improvements. We’ll be reviewing Courtenay’s capital program and services to determine how we can best put this new investment to use in our community.”

Comox is to receive $4,693,000, Cumberland $2,777,000 and the Comox Valley Regional District $4,497,000.

Grants will be distributed to local governments by the end of March.

