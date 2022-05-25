Flood waters surround a farm in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Flood waters surround a farm in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Province extends deadline for flood-recovery help for farmers

Farmers now have two extra months to start submitting costs for cleanup and repairs

Farmers whose farmers were damaged by the flooding in November have been given a two-month extension to apply for financial help.

The enrolment deadline for the Canada-BC Flood Recovery for Food Security Program has been pushed from June 1 to Aug. 31.

The program helps farmers return to production by reimbursing them for uninsured expenses they incurred, and is funded by the provincial and federal governments.

Covered expenses include:

• Cleanup, repair and restoration of land, barns and animal shelters, and water and waste systems; returning flood-affected land and buildings to a safe state for agricultural production;

• Repairing uninsurable essential farm infrastructure;

• Repairing structures such as livestock-containment fences;

• Renting temporary production facilities;

• Installing drainage ditches and land-stabilization materials;

• Animal welfare activities such as replacing feed, transporting livestock, veterinary care and mortality disposal;

• Replacing perennial plants not grown for sale.

The enrolment deadline for farmers to begin their claim process is being extended from June 1 to Aug. 31. Processing of claims will continue after the deadline and farmers can continue submitting documents outlining their expenses after that date.

To apply or see the criteria, visit gov.bc.ca/agrifloodrecovery

For one-on-one assistance in English and Punjabi for completing applications, email agrirecovery@gov.bc.ca or call: 1 888 332-3352.

READ MORE: Some Abbotsford farms already receiving flood recovery funds, others may take up to a year

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

abbotsfordB.C. Floods 2021News

Previous story
Golden home named in top 10 Canadian Vacation Homes of the Year
Next story
Needle in a haystack: Less than 1% of homes in B.C. cities listed below $200,000

Just Posted

Ken Schley, the former CAO of Quality Foods, is the co-owner of the SS Minnow - the iconic boat from the 1960s TV show Gilligan’s Island. Photo submitted
Off The Page podcast: The tale of the SS Minnow

Reports indicate a logging truck lost its load on top of a pickup truck Tuesday (May 24) afternoon in the Comox Valley on the on-ramp to Highway 19. Photo by Pamela Tessmann
Breaking: Serious Comox Valley crash involving logging truck closes Highway 19 ramp

The Evergreen Club's Second Stage Players are finally staging the production 'Murphy's Wake,’ after a two-year postponement due to COVID restrictions.
Courtenay’s Second Street Players staging Murphy’s Wake this weekend

The City of Courtenay has issued 107 tickets each to a contractor and property management company for cutting or damaging more than 100 protected trees, contrary to the Tree Protection and Management Bylaw. File photo
City takes enforcement action following tree cutting in Courtenay