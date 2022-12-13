The Province is seeking consultation until Feb. 2023 regarding the North Island’s Timber Supply Area (TSA) – (File Photo : Laura Blackwell).

Province seeks public consultation regarding North Island Timber Supply Area

Citizens of the province can make suggestions regarding the TSA Until February 2023

  • Dec. 13, 2022 3:30 p.m.
  • News

The public is invited to review the timber supply for the North Island Timber Supply area (TSA) by contributing comments before next February.

To ensure B.C.’s forests are managed in a sustainable manner, the chief forester must determine the allowable annual cut (AAC) in each of the province’s 37 TSAs and 33 farm licences every 10 years. The public is being invited to provide comment on the update to the management of some of the province’s 60 million hectares of forest.

The North Island TSA covers nearly two million hectares on North Vancouver Island. Currently, the AAC for the North Island TSA is almost 1.25 million cubic metres. The TSA includes the territories of a number of First Nations communites, all of whom have been invited to provide input on the timber supply review for considering in setting the AAC for the area.

The regional service centre in the TSA is Campbell River; However, several other communities are also part of it. They include Courtenay, Comox, Gold River, Port McNeill and Port Hardy.

You can make comments until Feb. 20 of next year. To view a copy of the review, or to submit your comments or concerns, visit https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/forestry/managing-our-forest-resources/timber-supply-review-and-allowable-annual-cut/allowable-annual-cut-timber-supply-areas/north-island-tsa or call the Ministry of Forests at 250-286-9300 or email at Forests.ForestAnalysisBranchOffice@gov.bc.ca

Campbell River Comox forestry

