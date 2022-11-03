Victoria police are looking for Hamada Hussein Yiyia, who has a provincewide warrant out for his arrest after he was charged with four counts of sexual assault but skipped his court date. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police are looking for Hamada Hussein Yiyia, who has a provincewide warrant out for his arrest after he was charged with four counts of sexual assault but skipped his court date. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Provincewide warrant issued for man charged with sexual assaults in Victoria

Hamada Hussein Yiyia has been charged with a series of sexual assaults from June

WARNING: This article contains details of sexual assault that some may find disturbing or triggering.

Victoria police are looking for the public’s help in finding Hamada Hussein Yiyia after he was charged with multiple random sexual assaults but didn’t show up to his court appearance.

The provincewide warrant for his arrest comes after he was charged with four counts of sexual assault in the summer. The 34-year-old is described as a 5’10” Black man with a medium build. He has black hair that’s longer on the top and short on the sides and back. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

Victoria police were called to the 1100-block of Douglas Street on June 25 after a man was reported pushing and sexually assaulting people in the area. Once on scene, police said officers witnessed Hussein Yiyia approach a group of women and sexually assault them from behind. He was then arrested.

VicPD officers were speaking with three women who saw the incidents when a woman and a female youth approached them to say they had also been sexually assaulted by the man.

Hussein Yiyia was taken to VicPD cells at the time before he was released pending trial, but he failed to show up to his court appearance.

The charges against him have not been proven in court.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

