A puppy named Nugget remains missing after its owner’s truck and camper were reported stolen with the dog inside. (ROAM/Facebook)

Nugget the puppy missing after truck and camper stolen on Vancouver Island

Camper taken from Langford later found in Shawnigan Lake but 3-month Pomeranian still missing

It’s bad enough when your truck and camper get stolen.

But what really hurts is losing the precious nugget that was inside.

Nugget, a three-month-old Pomeranian puppy is missing after a vehicle was stolen from a job site in the Victoria suburb of Langford with the dog inside. The camper was later recovered up-Island in the neighbouring community of Shawnigan Lake, but not the truck or the pup.

There is a substantial reward for information leading to the safe return of Nugget, according to a May 25 post on the website of the animal welfare organization ROAM (Reuniting Owners with Animals Missing).

Nugget was reported taken while in a grey Ford pickup truck, stolen in Langford from Spencer Road and Goldstream Avenue. ROAM asks that anyone who sees Nugget call them at 778-977-6260 or 778-977-6265.

Black Press Media has reached out to West Shore RCMP for more information.

