Putting the right foot forward

This story is part of the Comox Valley Record’s fall edition of Trio Magazine, published quarterly and available throughout the Comox Valley.

•••

A 15-year-old Comox footballer affiliated with the Vancouver Whitecaps has his eye on a spot with the national soccer team.

But that’s a few years down the road. In the foreseeable future, Liam Mackenzie will focus on high school and hone his skills at the Whitecaps MLS (Major League Soccer) Academy.

Mackenzie is an attacking midfielder who has become a full-time member of the ‘Caps Under-17 team that competes in the MLS Next league. Last season, he was named Whitecaps U15 player-of-the-year and was selected to the academy’s top 11.

“He played one game with the U17 team at the MLS playoffs and did not look out of place playing two age groups up,” said ‘Caps U15 head coach Dan Fairhurst, who rated Mackenzie among the top MLS Next players in his age group.

Mackenzie said the U17 playoff match was a good experience — faster-paced and more physical.

“It was difficult at first but I thought after the first five to 10 minutes I was able to adjust to the play,” he explained. “I played right mid in the 4-4-2 formation, which was a bit different than I was used to but I liked it.”

The Whitecaps provided a summer home training program, though Mackenzie has gone over and above what the club has prescribed. He trains on a course set up on a family property that contains cones, flags and nets.

He also practices with the Comox Valley United men’s team that competes in the Vancouver Island Soccer League. In August, the club flew him back to Vancouver for pre-season testing and training.

Mackenzie is entering Grade 10 at University Hill Secondary in Vancouver. Across the street is the National Soccer Development Centre, where he trains five days a week during the school year. School starts at 8:40 a.m. Academy members are dismissed after third block to train at the centre.

“Next year, playing with the U17s will be a challenge, they’re intense and very competitive,” Mackenzie said. “I’m hoping to improve my thought process and make my decision-making quicker because a big challenge will be adjusting to the faster speed of play.”

When his high school days are finished, he hopes to make the U23 Whitecaps team and play for the U20 national team in the 2026 World Cup, to be held in Vancouver and other cities around North America.

“Whether I get a professional contract or not, I would like to continue my studies at a post-secondary school,” Mackenzie noted. “I’ve been talking to my family about online university, but it’s still pretty early to tell.”



