Police officers investigate the scene in Amqui, Que., Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Provincial police say a third person has died in connection with an incident in an eastern Quebec town one week ago when a pickup truck crashed into pedestrians, striking 11 people. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Quebec police say third man dies after pedestrians struck by truck last week

Of the eight people injured in incident, one remains in critical condition

Provincial police say a third person has died after a pickup truck crashed into pedestrians in an eastern Quebec town one week ago.

Police say Simon-Guillaume Bourget, 41, died on the weekend after being injured last Monday.

Two other men, Gérald Charest, 65, and Jean Lafrenière, 73, died after being struck in Amqui, about 350 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

Police have said eight others were injured in the crash, ranging in age from less than a year old to 77, and hospital officials in Quebec City say one person is in critical condition and two others are stable.

Steeve Gagnon, 38, is facing two counts of dangerous driving causing death, and prosecutors have said more charges will follow.

Gagnon is due back in court in April 5.

