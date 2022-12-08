Queen Latifah encouraging people to shop at Duncan’s PlentiFILL

Instigram post part of Lenovo Evolve Small initiative

A local business in Duncan has a powerful and famous advocate.

Queen Latifah, an Emmy Award-winning and Oscar-nominated actor, producer, recording artist, label president and entrepreneur, encouraged people on an Instagram post to drop in on PlentiFILL Refillery & Sustainable Living Store, located at 163 Kenneth St.

“(PlentiFILL) is just one of many small businesses benefiting from help from (Lenovo) Evolve Small and me, the Queen of Small,” Latifah said on the Instagram post.

Latifah is the face and partner for the Evolve Small initiative, a project begun by Lenovo, a manufacturer of personal computers, smartphones, televisions, and wearable devices, to help champion and promote small businesses like PlentiFILL.

RELATED STORY: THE PLENTIFILL REFILLERY & SUSTAINABLE LIVING STORE NOW OPEN IN DUNCAN

The Lenovo Evolve Small program provides financial aid, technological resources, community support, and business mentorship to small businesses across North America.

PlentiFILL, which opened in February, provides a convenient way to reduce single-use plastics in everyday life.

Rather than purchasing a new container each time you need more shampoo, conditioner, soap, lotion, all-purpose cleaner, house and home accessories etc., customers at PlentiFILL simply refill extended-use containers with those products.

PlentFILL co-owner Stephanie Farrow said the store has no direct connections to Latifah, and information on the store was sent to the Lenovo Evolve Small organization on Dec. 7, and Latifah sent out her Instagram message the next day.

“We saw another store do it, so we thought we’d try it too,” Farrow said.

“We’re not unique and any small business can do it, but we’re probably one of the ones at the head of the wave.”

Farrow said there has been a lot of chatter and excitement about Latifah’s Instagram message since it was posted.

“But it’s mostly just our loyal followers so far,” she said.

As part of the Evolve Small initiative, PlentiFILL can also enter into a contest to win cash, technology and mentorship programs.


Local Business

