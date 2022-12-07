Photo courtesy Pixabay via Pexels.com

Photo courtesy Pixabay via Pexels.com

Quiz: Do you know more than celebrities in the news?

Lately, it seems as though celebrities are making waves in the news for all of the wrong reasons

  • Dec. 7, 2022 12:30 p.m.
  • News

Lately, it seems as though celebrities are making waves in the news for all of the wrong reasons.

Twitter has recently suspended rapper Ye (Kayne West) after he tweeted a picture of a swastika merged with the Star of David.

Just this week, Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price – along with the team – issued apologies after Price posted a message on social media in support of a gun lobby group that used ‘POLY’ as a discount code. A statement from the team noted Price didn’t know about the 1989 Polytechnique Massacre or its Dec. 6 anniversary.

He said later, however, despite the statement, he was aware of the tragedy and the importance it holds to Montrealers.

We at the Record would like to test your skills and see if you know more than the celebrities above on important historical and cultural knowledge. Take our quiz below:


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
China eases anti-COVID measures following protests
Next story
Woman being sued by Surrey Animal Hospital for ‘defamation’ on TikTok responds

Just Posted

Dripside Customs has teamed up with Comox Valley Dodge and are giving away a 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander, to a lucky local on Dec. 16. Photo supplied
Comox company giving away a car for Christmas

Chantal Stefan initiated the Everybody Deserves a Smile (EDAS) project that has touched thousands of people. Photo supplied
Comox Valley school teacher honoured for dedication to service

Kelly Favro, a 39-year-old Victoria mother went to the provincial supreme court to get her publication ban lifted. (Courtesy of Kelly Favro)
Vancouver Island women push to end court-ordered silence of sexual assault victims

The Point Holmes Wild Swimming Society has grown quickly in the last couple of years. Photo by Glenn Naylor
Trio Takes: One swim away from a good mood