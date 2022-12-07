Quiz: Do you know more than celebrities in the news?

Lately, it seems as though celebrities are making waves in the news for all of the wrong reasons

Lately, it seems as though celebrities are making waves in the news for all of the wrong reasons.

Twitter has recently suspended rapper Ye (Kayne West) after he tweeted a picture of a swastika merged with the Star of David.

Just this week, Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price – along with the team – issued apologies after Price posted a message on social media in support of a gun lobby group that used ‘POLY’ as a discount code. A statement from the team noted Price didn’t know about the 1989 Polytechnique Massacre or its Dec. 6 anniversary.

He said later, however, despite the statement, he was aware of the tragedy and the importance it holds to Montrealers.

We at the Record would like to test your skills and see if you know more than the celebrities above on important historical and cultural knowledge. Take our quiz below:

</p> <section data-block="MultipleChoice"> <h3>When did the last residential school close in Canada?</h3> <ul> <li>1976</li> <li>1986</li> <li>1996</li> <li>2006</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="MultipleChoice"> <h3>How many Jewish people died in The Holocaust?</h3> <ul> <li>Approximately one million</li> <li>Approximately two million</li> <li>Approximately six million</li> <li>Approximately seven million</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="MultipleChoice"> <h3>Approximately how many Japanese Canadians were forcibly relocated and incarcerated in internment camps?</h3> <ul> <li>10,000</li> <li>5,000</li> <li>15,000</li> <li>22,000</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="MultipleChoice"> <h3>Approximately how many Chinese miners were lost in Cumberland's coal mining disasters? </h3> <ul> <li>20</li> <li>100</li> <li>500</li> <li>250</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="MultipleChoice"> <h3>Where is Canada's oldest Chinatown located?</h3> <ul> <li>Montreal </li> <li>Toronto</li> <li>Vancouver</li> <li>Victoria </li> </ul> </section> <p>



