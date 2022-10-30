FILE - A resident walks through a flooded gutter on a street in Claresholm, Alta., Wednesday, June 18, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

FILE - A resident walks through a flooded gutter on a street in Claresholm, Alta., Wednesday, June 18, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Rainfall statements issued for much of Vancouver Island

Heavy rain in Port Renfrew, lighter elsewhere, set to ease by Sunday evening

Vancouver Island residents can expect a day of heavy downpours Sunday (Oct. 30), with rainfall warnings in the forecast.

Environment Canada has put warnings in place for the western portions of the Island, as well as special weather statements for the inland and eastern portions of Vancouver Island, south of Port Alberni.

Western Vancouver Island is set to see the heaviest rain with nearly 100 mm in total set to have fallen by the end of Sunday after the atmospheric river system first made its way to the Island from the coastal mainland areas on Thursday.

That heavy rain will hit Port Renfrew hardest today, with the community set to receive nearly 25 mm of rain today, while northern regions will receive lesser amounts. There are also strong southerly winds of 50 km/h gusting to 70 also forecasted for Sunday morning.

Things will be slightly calmer in Greater Victoria, where 20 to 40 mm of rain is forecast. The area is also set for strong southeast winds of 40 km/h gusting to 60 km/h near southern sections of the Strait of Georgia this morning.

The federal weather agency also issued a special weather statement for the Malahat Highway, cautioning drivers of the potential for water pooling and localized flooding in low-lying areas.

The rain is set to ease into Sunday evening as the atmospheric river weather system passes.

READ MORE: Weather statement issued for Greater Victoria, Malahat ahead of weekend

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Canada weatherlowermainland

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
World leaders grieve deadly Halloween crowd surge in Seoul
Next story
VIDEO: Trudeau joins families of Flight 752 in Canada-wide protests against Iranian regime

Just Posted

The 2023 Comox Valley Conservation Partnership calendars are now available in locations throughout the Comox Valley.
2023 Comox Valley Conservation Partnership calendars on sale now

FILE - A resident walks through a flooded gutter on a street in Claresholm, Alta., Wednesday, June 18, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Rainfall statements issued for much of Vancouver Island

The west side post-explosion of Building 25. Photo by Technical Safety BC
Struck gas line caused building explosion at CFB Comox: report

This map outlines the conveyance route. Via CVRD
Comox Valley Regional District hosting series of Sewer Conveyance Project open houses