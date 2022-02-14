A truck convoy of anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrators blocks the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A truck convoy of anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrators blocks the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

RCMP arrest 11 people, seize weapons at Alberta border crossing

Police say officers executed a search warrant early this morning

RCMP say they have arrested 11 people at the United States border crossing at Coutts, Alta., after becoming aware of a cache of firearms and ammunition.

Demonstrators have been protesting against COVID-19 vaccine mandates for cross-border truck drivers and broader health restrictions.

A blockade of trucks and vehicles has been at the crossing since Jan. 29.

Police say a small organized group within the protest was said to have a “willingness to use force against the police if any attempts were made to disrupt the blockade.”

They say officers executed a search warrant early this morning.

Officers have detained the 11 people and seized 13 long guns, handguns, multiple sets of body armour, a machete, a large quantity of ammunition and high-capacity magazines.

More coming …

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Talks get traffic moving again at snarled Alberta border crossing

border agencyFederal PoliticsTrucks

Previous story
Trudeau, premiers discussing Emergencies Act to battle blockades across Canada
Next story
5th Street Bridge in Courtenay to reopen Thursday

Just Posted

Comox Valley RCMP responded to a home north of Courtenay Thursday following an incident with an SPCA officer. File photo
Body of missing Comox Valley woman located

Courtenay’s 5th Street Bridge is slated to reopen Thursday. File photo
5th Street Bridge in Courtenay to reopen Thursday

Thomas Munson will be presenting a webinar on Garry oak ecosystems, Feb. 20. Photo supplied
Comox Valley Nature presents a webinar on Garry oak ecosystems

Someone bought a lottery ticket worth $4.2 million in Aldergrove
Lotto 6/49 bonus prize-winning ticket purchased in the Comox Valley