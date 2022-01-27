UPDATE: Missing Courtenay man has been located

  • Jan. 27, 2022 10:00 a.m.
  News
The Comox Valley RCMP is currently searching for William Roberts, 90, who is missing from Courtenay. Photo submittedThe Comox Valley RCMP is currently searching for William Roberts, 90, who is missing from Courtenay. Photo submitted
William Roberts was driving his silver 2015 Honda Accord when he went missing and was last seen in Campbell River. Photo submittedWilliam Roberts was driving his silver 2015 Honda Accord when he went missing and was last seen in Campbell River. Photo submitted

UPDATE FROM RCMP 1:20 p.m. Jan. 27:

The missing elderly man has been located in Port McNeil and is receiving medical attention.

Thank you to the media and the public for your assistance.

***

Comox Valley RCMP is asking for help to locate 90-year-old Courtenay man William Roberts.

Roberts was reported missing on Wednesday evening after leaving his residence in the city. He suffers from short-term memory loss and requires urgent daily medication.

Roberts was last seen wearing a black waist-length puffer jacket, a grey and white v-neck sweater with a white collared golf shirt underneath, black curling pants and black shoes. He is approximately 5’10” tall and 160 lbs.

Roberts was driving his silver 2015 Honda Accord with B.C. licence plate 737 PJT. He was seen in Campbell River at approximately 9 p.m. and might have gotten lost trying to find his way back home.

If you see William Roberts or his vehicle, please call 911 or the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321.


Courtenay

