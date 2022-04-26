Nanaimo RCMP have suspended the licence of an allegedly impaired driver who was stopped with students in the car. (File photo)

Nanaimo RCMP have suspended the licence of an allegedly impaired driver who was stopped with students in the car. (File photo)

RCMP catch allegedly impaired driver with students in her vehicle in Nanaimo

Police impound woman’s vehicle, issue 90-day driving prohibition

An allegedly impaired driver who had four students in her vehicle was pulled over by Nanaimo RCMP yesterday and has had her vehicle impounded.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the incident happened shortly after 11 a.m. Monday, April 25, when an RCMP member pulled over a woman who was suspected of having a suspended driver’s licence near the intersection of Milton and Fitzwilliam streets. The officer identified a 43-year-old “local educator” who was escorting four youths to an extracurricular activity.

The officer conducted an impaired driving investigation and used a screening device to confirm the woman was beyond the legal blood-alcohol limit to drive a vehicle. She was issued a 90-day immediate roadside driving prohibition and her vehicle was impounded.

The driver arranged for other means of transport for the students so they could continue on with their day, the release noted.

“The officer in this case did exactly what the people of Nanaimo expect from their law enforcement officers in that he observed a suspected driving offence, investigated the matter fully and took an impaired driver transporting vulnerable youths off the road,’” said Const. Sherri Wade, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, in the release.

photos@nanaimobulletin.com
