Campbell River RCMP. RCMP photo

RCMP investigating suspicious death in Campbell River

Seeking information from the public

Campbell River’s RCMP Major Crime Unit is investigating a suspicious death.

On July 28, the Campbell River RCMP was called to a report of a sudden death involving a 41-year-old female in the 100 Block of Munson Road, Campbell River, just before 7 p.m.

The investigation determined the circumstances of the death were suspicious and the file has been taken over by the Campbell River Detachment’s Major Crime Unit, according to a press release by Sgt. Christopher Voller. At this time there is believed to be no risk to the general public.

Anyone who has any information about this incident, or noticed anything suspicious in the area in the hours or days leading up to 7 p.m. on July 28 is urged to call Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCrimeRCMP

Previous story
B.C. wildfires: 8 fires of note burning in province’s south
Next story
Fire fuelling forecast for Keremeos Creek wildfire, near Penticton

Just Posted

My Son The Hurricane will take to the stage at Simms Park Aug. 14 for the final show of the 2022 Simms Park Summer Concert Series. The event will double as a fundraiser for the Comox Valley Food Bank. Photo supplied
Simms Park Concert Series concludes with a food bank fundraiser Aug. 14

Police are on scene at a resident in the 2600-block of Rydal Avenue in Cumberland Sunday (Aug. 7). People are asked to avoid the area. (Terry Farrell/News Staff)
UPDATE: Police incident at Cumberland residence ends with suspect in custody

Governor General’s Award winner Darrel McKay is the current writer-in-residence at McLoughlin Gardens. Photo supplied
Governor General’s winner in residence at McLoughlin Gardens

Little Llama opened its doors in July. Photo supplied
Courtenay’s Little Llama offers Montessori method for kids