RCMP lay homicide charges in Lillooet murder investigation

35-year-old Justin Ehlert from Lillooet has been charged with homicide

Lillooet RCMP have laid homicide charges against 35-year-old Justin Ehlert in the death of Lillooet man, Leeland Alexander.

On March 15, RCMP were advised of a man down in the 600 block of Main Street in Lillooet. RCMP located Alexander with serious injuries. He was transported to the Lillooet hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Sgt. Chris Manseau, spokesperson for the BC RCMP, thanked witnesses who came forward to assist with evidence gathering in the case. Manseau also thanked the Statlimx Tribal Police, who were on scene before the RCMP arrived on March 15.

Ehlert is being held in custody pending a future court date.

Anyone with information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact the Lillooet RCMP at 250-256-4244.

