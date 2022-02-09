RCMP, BC Ambulance personnel and the Coombs-Hilliers, Errington and Qualicum fire departments responded to a report of a collapsed mobile home with a man trapped underneath along Grafton Avenue near Station Road in Coombs, on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (Mandy Moraes photo)

RCMP report one man dead after being trapped beneath Vancouver Island mobile home

Police say structure collapsed while moved on to Coombs property

One man has died after an incident at a property in Coombs on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

Sgt. Shane Worth of the Oceanside RCMP reported that emergency services personnel were dispatched to the property on Grafton Avenue near Station Road at approximately 2 p.m. He indicated a mobile home being moved on to a property had collapsed, with a person trapped underneath.

RCMP and BC Ambulance responded, as well as the Coombs-Hilliers, Errington and Qualicum fire departments.

Both Grafton Avenue and Station Road were closed while emergency personnel were on-scene. An air ambulance helicopter landed in a field nearby after ground emergency personnel had arrived.

Worth said that despite the best efforts of workers, the trapped man died on scene.

The victim’s family, along with WorkSafe BC and BC Coroners Service, have been notified.

“Our officers continue to work alongside WorkSafe BC and the BC Coroners Service to determine what happened,” said Worth, adding he was unable to provide further details at ths time.

No other injuries were reported.

