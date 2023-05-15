Chase RCMP and Shuswap Search and Rescue are looking for a man who was last seen clinging to an overturned kayak in Chase Creek on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Shuswap Search and Rescue photo)

Chase RCMP and Shuswap Search and Rescue are looking for a man who was last seen clinging to an overturned kayak in Chase Creek on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Shuswap Search and Rescue photo)

RCMP, Shuswap Search and Rescue looking for kayaker last seen in distress in Chase Creek

Man was clinging to overturned kayak being swept toward South Thompson River

Search efforts are underway for a kayaker last seen in Chase Creek.

Around 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, Chase RCMP received several reports of a kayaker in distress in the creek. Police said witnesses reported seeing a man clinging to an overturned kayak being swept toward the South Thompson River.

“An extensive search was conducted throughout the evening by Shuswap Search and Rescue; search efforts will continue in daylight with additional resources,” said Chase RCMP Const. Sarah Van Wilgenburg in a May 15 media release.

The missing kayaker was wearing an orange dry suit and light blue PFD. The kayak was yellow and approximately 13-feet long.

Anyone who may have seen a yellow kayak in Chase Creek or the South Thompson River is asked to phone the Chase RCMP Detachment at 250-679-3221.

Read more: VIDEO: Road restrictions result of second sinkhole next to pipeline construction

Read more: Trudeau to visit Edmonton, meet with CAF personnel assisting with wildfires

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

RCMPShuswap

Previous story
VIDEO: Road restrictions result of second sinkhole next to pipeline construction
Next story
Privacy commissioner appeals Federal Court decision in Facebook case

Just Posted

Former BC Housing CEO Shayne Ramsay. (Caitlin Clow - Kelowna Capital News)
IN OUR VIEW: BC Housing scandal an appalling mess

Comox Valley photographer Don Tait snapped a photo the moment an eagle was electrocuted May 11 at Point Holmes trying to recover a salmon hanging off a power line. Photo by Don Tait.
Eagle electrocution turns heads at Comox Valley beach

Milo Judd plays in the family’s garden, holding a toy that matches the size of his body when he was born. (Connor McDowell/Comox Valley Record)
Born weighing two pounds, Courtenay toddler Milo is now two years old

A 74-year-old temperature record was broken on May 14 when the mercury reached a high of 31.9 C, beating the 1949 record of 25.6 C. (Black Press Media file photo)
Record-breaking temperatures in the Comox Valley over the weekend