A cyclist was injured in a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway in Ladysmith on Tuesday, Feb. 7. (Black Press Media file photo)

RCMP’s actions under investigation after cyclist hurt in crash in Ladysmith

Incident happened in the early morning Feb. 7 on the Trans-Canada Highway

  • Feb. 7, 2023 2:45 p.m.
BY DUCK PATERSON

A cyclist was injured in a crash on the highway in Ladysmith early this morning and the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is looking into the incident.

RCMP, firefighters and paramedics were called to a report of a motorcycle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Platt Road on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at approximately 12:45 a.m. Ladysmith Fire Rescue reported that they were on scene for about an hour and said the patient had suffered serious leg injuries and was transported to hospital by B.C. Ambulance Service.

The IIO, in a news release, said RCMP “attempted to conduct a traffic stop and the bicycle collided with a curb shortly thereafter.”

Ladysmith RCMP said it would not be able to offer further details now that the IIO is involved in the investigation. The IIO investigates police incidents that result in death or serious injury and determines whether an officer’s actions or inactions were factors.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking News

