Reported missing Comox Valley woman found safe: RCMP

Last month, police asked for the public’s help in finding 40-year-old Josie Van Der Elst

Comox Valley RCMP confirmed a woman who was reported missing on April 27 has now been found safe.

Last month, police asked for the public’s help in finding 40-year-old Josie Van Der Elst who was last seen on April 18 in Union Bay and was reported to be heading toward Victoria.

Van Der Elst was reported missing in late April and Comox Valley RCMP said it was unusual for her to go a lengthy period of time without contacting friends or family, which caused concern.

The RCMP thank the media and public for its assistance in the situation.



photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox Valley