Cindy Coutts demonstrates how to use the facility. Scott Stanfield photo

Cindy Coutts demonstrates how to use the facility. Scott Stanfield photo

Return-It launches Express & GO in Comox

Comox has a new recycling depot that features contactless service.

Friday at the Comox Centre Mall parking lot, Return-It announced a new Express & GO station that is housed in a shipping container powered by solar energy. The public can drop off unsorted beverage containers and receive refunds via Interac e-transfer or cheque.

This station is the 15th in Return-It’s network across B.C.

“With every progressive community partner, and every facility that opens, we take a step closer to achieving our social purpose where we exist to foster a world without waste,” said Cindy Coutts, president and CEO of Return-It.

“We’re so appreciative of having this Express & GO right in the centre of our community, to move forward our goal of sustainable living for our residents,” Comox Mayor Nicole Minions said. “We were in a pinch to have a solution for containers when our depot got moved.”

Users can create a free account at express.return-it.ca.

Bring containers in a sealed and clear bag, label each bag, and drop them off. Within 10 business days, refund amounts will be deposited into accounts. Funds can be received via e-transfer or cheque. Alternatively, refunds can be donated to a community group or charity.

FMI: return-it.ca/express/expressandgo/.


reporter@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ComoxRecycling

 

Bring containers in a sealed and clear bag. Scott Stanfield photo

Bring containers in a sealed and clear bag. Scott Stanfield photo

Previous story
Assault charge laid in ‘media swarming’ one year ago at South Surrey border crossing

Just Posted

From left: Comox Mayor Nicole Minions, Courtenay-Comox MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard and Return-It president/CEO Cindy Coutts at Friday’s announcement. Scott Stanfield photo
Return-It launches Express & GO in Comox

David Frisch
Courts find Courtenay councillor not guilty of assault

Barbara Dobree was all smiles Thursday night, when her electric trike that had been stolen over the weekend was returned. Comox Valley RCMP found the trike, and Dobree had it picked up at the detachment. Photo supplied
Comox Valley RCMP return stolen electric trike to Comox senior

K’ómoks First Nation administration building. File photo
Free workshop in Comox on effective engagement with Indigenous people