Return-It launches Express & GO in Comox

Comox has a new recycling depot that features contactless service.

Friday at the Comox Centre Mall parking lot, Return-It announced a new Express & GO station that is housed in a shipping container powered by solar energy. The public can drop off unsorted beverage containers and receive refunds via Interac e-transfer or cheque.

This station is the 15th in Return-It’s network across B.C.

“With every progressive community partner, and every facility that opens, we take a step closer to achieving our social purpose where we exist to foster a world without waste,” said Cindy Coutts, president and CEO of Return-It.

“We’re so appreciative of having this Express & GO right in the centre of our community, to move forward our goal of sustainable living for our residents,” Comox Mayor Nicole Minions said. “We were in a pinch to have a solution for containers when our depot got moved.”

Users can create a free account at express.return-it.ca.

Bring containers in a sealed and clear bag, label each bag, and drop them off. Within 10 business days, refund amounts will be deposited into accounts. Funds can be received via e-transfer or cheque. Alternatively, refunds can be donated to a community group or charity.

