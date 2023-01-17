The Bard ‘o’ Scotland will be honoured at the Robbie Burns Contra dance Jan. 28 at the tartan-coloured Merville hall. Photo submitted

The Bard ‘o’ Scotland will be honoured at the Robbie Burns Contra dance Jan. 28 at the tartan-coloured Merville hall. Photo submitted

Robbie Burns fiddle contra dance coming to the Merville Hall

The Fiddlejam Funtime Fiddlers will play for dancing pleasure

The Bard ‘o’ Scotland will be honoured at the Robbie Burns Contra dance Jan. 28 at the tartan-coloured Merville hall.

The Fiddlejam Funtime Fiddlers will play for dancing pleasure while hairy-legged, kilted Scotsmen and Scotswomen swirl about the floor shaking their thistles and spurtles. Guiding the dancers will be a phalanx of callers, with their clear and broguish instructions, keeping an eye on those who might need a bit more guidance in the midst of this brouhaha.

Those attending will want to have an extra helping of salted, raw oatmeal, with a splash of liquid barley in the morning to give you the energy to carry on through the night.

Contra dances are similar to square dances and English country dances. No experience is necessary as the caller teaches each dance before it is actually done to the music. The caller then leads the dance while the band plays, so dancers are able to perform each movement to the music. Most people catch on quickly and soon the hall is full of prancing participants.

A partner isn’t required as dancers can pair up right there on the hardwood floor. Everyone can get a chance to dance with everyone on the floor.

There will be Virginia Reels, the Gay Gordon, waltzes, jigs and schottisches. Tasty helpings of ‘haggis’ will be served and we’ll toast the Scottish bard. One could even win a spot dance or a best dressed prize.

Wear your kilt and kick up your heels as you steer your Highland Shetland pony in the direction of the Big Yellow Merville Dance Hall on the Old Island Highway, between Campbell River and Courtenay. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the dance starts at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $10/adults, $5/youth and familes are $22.

FMI 339- 4249.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox Valley

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Drug ‘super lab’ in Abbotsford could have produced 27M lethal doses of fentanyl, say police
Next story
VIDEO: Victoria volunteer captures ‘awesome’ elephant seal birth

Just Posted

The Bard ‘o’ Scotland will be honoured at the Robbie Burns Contra dance Jan. 28 at the tartan-coloured Merville hall. Photo submitted
Robbie Burns fiddle contra dance coming to the Merville Hall

The Comox Valley RCMP Special Victims Unit is in need of old cell phones to distribute to victims of intimate partner violence. Black Press file photo
Comox Valley RCMP looking for used cell phones

New K’ómoks First Nation Chief and Council from left to right: Councillor Coral Mackay, Councillor Susan Savoie, Chief Councillor Ken Price, and Councillor Candace Newman.
K’ómoks First Nation welcomes brand new Chief and council

An aerial view of the annual herring spawn in the Salish Sea. Black Press file photo
Concerns resurface as roe herring fishery approaches in Strait of Georgia