Robbie Burns fiddle contra dance coming to the Merville Hall

The Bard ‘o’ Scotland will be honoured at the Robbie Burns Contra dance Jan. 28 at the tartan-coloured Merville hall.

The Fiddlejam Funtime Fiddlers will play for dancing pleasure while hairy-legged, kilted Scotsmen and Scotswomen swirl about the floor shaking their thistles and spurtles. Guiding the dancers will be a phalanx of callers, with their clear and broguish instructions, keeping an eye on those who might need a bit more guidance in the midst of this brouhaha.

Those attending will want to have an extra helping of salted, raw oatmeal, with a splash of liquid barley in the morning to give you the energy to carry on through the night.

Contra dances are similar to square dances and English country dances. No experience is necessary as the caller teaches each dance before it is actually done to the music. The caller then leads the dance while the band plays, so dancers are able to perform each movement to the music. Most people catch on quickly and soon the hall is full of prancing participants.

A partner isn’t required as dancers can pair up right there on the hardwood floor. Everyone can get a chance to dance with everyone on the floor.

There will be Virginia Reels, the Gay Gordon, waltzes, jigs and schottisches. Tasty helpings of ‘haggis’ will be served and we’ll toast the Scottish bard. One could even win a spot dance or a best dressed prize.

Wear your kilt and kick up your heels as you steer your Highland Shetland pony in the direction of the Big Yellow Merville Dance Hall on the Old Island Highway, between Campbell River and Courtenay. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the dance starts at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $10/adults, $5/youth and familes are $22.

FMI 339- 4249.



