Rock or Bust hitting the Courtenay stage at Simms Park July 30

Rock or Bust brings the music of AC/DC to Simms Park on Sunday, July 30 at 7 p.m. as part of the free Simms Concert Series.

Rock or Bust, the ultimate AC/DC tribute band, was founded in 2019 and has played from northern B.C. and Alberta to rock crowds as far as Los Cabo Mexico. The band is made up of musicians that play the part of the original AC/DC band members to deliver the look and sound of the real deal.

This is a high-energy show that will have you out of your seats rockin’ till the end of the show and wanting more with hits such as Highway to Hell, Shook Me All Night Long, Hells Bells, Back in Black and many more of AC/DC’s other great songs.

Simms Millennium Park is located by the 5th Street Bridge and across from Lewis Park. Please bring your own lawn chair or blanket.

Other featured Simms Park performances on Sundays at 7 p.m. include The Sharp 7’s on August 20 and Jeff Plankenhorn on August 27. A Food Bank Drive will also be included as part of the August 27 concert.

For concert information, call the Courtenay Recreation Lewis Centre at 250-338-5371 or get updated information at courtenay.ca/simms.



